Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Earnings results for The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm earned $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for The Andersons are expected to decrease by -22.12% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $1.76 per share. The Andersons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. The Andersons will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Andersons stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for ANDE. The average twelve-month price target for The Andersons is $37.50 with a high price target of $42.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

on ANDE

The Andersons has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.50, The Andersons has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of $34.06. The Andersons has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons pays a meaningful dividend of 2.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Andersons has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Andersons is 777.78%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Andersons will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.77% next year. This indicates that The Andersons will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

In the past three months, The Andersons insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $103,128.00 in company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of The Andersons is held by insiders. 76.26% of the stock of The Andersons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE



Earnings for The Andersons are expected to decrease by -22.12% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of The Andersons is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of The Andersons is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.33. The Andersons has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here