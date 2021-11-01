How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

Earnings results for The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The company earned $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Earnings for The Container Store Group are expected to decrease by -4.48% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.28 per share. The Container Store Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. The Container Store Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722781”.

Analyst Opinion on The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Container Store Group stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for TCS. The average twelve-month price target for The Container Store Group is $10.00 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

The Container Store Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $10.00, The Container Store Group has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $11.06.

Dividend Strength: The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Container Store Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

In the past three months, The Container Store Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.40% of the stock of The Container Store Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 85.26% of the stock of The Container Store Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS



Earnings for The Container Store Group are expected to decrease by -4.48% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.28 per share. The P/E ratio of The Container Store Group is 5.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of The Container Store Group is 5.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The Container Store Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

