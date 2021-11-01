Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Earnings results for Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year (($0.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tivity Health are expected to grow by 8.18% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.72 per share. Tivity Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Tivity Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4783268”.

Analyst Opinion on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tivity Health stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for TVTY. The average twelve-month price target for Tivity Health is $26.67 with a high price target of $33.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Tivity Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.67, Tivity Health has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $25.02. Tivity Health has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health does not currently pay a dividend. Tivity Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

In the past three months, Tivity Health insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $329,850.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 11.77% of the stock of Tivity Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 88.71% of the stock of Tivity Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY



Earnings for Tivity Health are expected to grow by 8.18% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Tivity Health is -45.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tivity Health is -45.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tivity Health has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tivity Health has a P/B Ratio of 312.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

