Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Earnings results for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Earnings for Townsquare Media are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.96 per share. Townsquare Media has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Townsquare Media will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723560”.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Townsquare Media stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for TSQ. The average twelve-month price target for Townsquare Media is $13.50 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

Townsquare Media has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Townsquare Media has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $13.32. Townsquare Media has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Townsquare Media does not currently pay a dividend. Townsquare Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Townsquare Media will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.31% next year. This indicates that Townsquare Media will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Townsquare Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.80% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.04% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Townsquare Media are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Townsquare Media is 40.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Townsquare Media is 40.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 24.28. Townsquare Media has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

