Wall street estimates Earnings report TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Earnings results for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for TPG RE Finance Trust are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.18 per share. TPG RE Finance Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. TPG RE Finance Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723749”.

Analyst Opinion on TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TPG RE Finance Trust stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for TRTX. The average twelve-month price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is $14.13 with a high price target of $15.50 and a low price target of $11.50.



TPG RE Finance Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.13, TPG RE Finance Trust has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $13.07. TPG RE Finance Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TPG RE Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. Based on EPS estimates, TPG RE Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.36% in the coming year. This indicates that TPG RE Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

In the past three months, TPG RE Finance Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,330,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of TPG RE Finance Trust is held by insiders. 52.56% of the stock of TPG RE Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX



Earnings for TPG RE Finance Trust are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

