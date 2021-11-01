Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Earnings results for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.1. Earnings for Transcat are expected to grow by 13.95% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.96 per share. Transcat has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Transcat will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724485”.

Analyst Opinion on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Transcat stock is Buy based on the current 6 buy ratings for TRNS. The average twelve-month price target for Transcat is $63.25 with a high price target of $73.00 and a low price target of $43.50.

Transcat has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.25, Transcat has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $74.88. Transcat has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat does not currently pay a dividend. Transcat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

In the past three months, Transcat insiders have sold 2,958.48% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $67,850.00 in company stock and sold $2,075,178.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Transcat is held by insiders. 68.76% of the stock of Transcat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)



The P/E ratio of Transcat is 53.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Transcat is 53.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.20. Transcat has a PEG Ratio of 4.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Transcat has a P/B Ratio of 7.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

