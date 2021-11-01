Earnings and Growth Analysis : UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Earnings results for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm earned $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year ($2.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for UFP Technologies are expected to grow by 34.30% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $3.25 per share. UFP Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for UFP Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for UFPTthe .

UFP Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. UFP Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, UFP Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.98% of the stock of UFP Technologies is held by insiders. 81.81% of the stock of UFP Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of UFP Technologies is 29.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of UFP Technologies is 29.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.56. UFP Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

