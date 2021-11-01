Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Earnings results for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.53. The company earned $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has generated ($5.28) earnings per share over the last year (($5.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.76) to ($5.63) per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for RARE. The average twelve-month price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $137.65 with a high price target of $179.00 and a low price target of $73.00.

Dividend Strength: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

In the past three months, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,610,504.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 95.57% of the stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.76) to ($5.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -15.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -15.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

