Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Earnings results for United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. United Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. United Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Franklin Resources stock is Hold based on the current 5 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for BEN. The average twelve-month price target for Franklin Resources is $26.63 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Franklin Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Resources has been increasing its dividend for 40 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Resources is 42.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.56% next year. This indicates that Franklin Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

United Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 9 years.

In the past three months, Franklin Resources insiders have bought 2,894.01% more of their company's stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $48,000,001.00 in company stock and sold $1,603,202.00 in company stock. 23.10% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.53% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

In the past three months, United Bancorp insiders have sold 460.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $12,600.00 in company stock and sold $70,564.00 in company stock. 12.06% of the stock of United Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.14% of the stock of United Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings for Franklin Resources are expected to grow by 4.24% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 12.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 12.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Franklin Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.



The P/E ratio of United Bancorp is 9.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of United Bancorp is 9.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. United Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

