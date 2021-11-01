Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Earnings results for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83 million. Unitil has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($2.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Earnings for Unitil are expected to grow by 4.56% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $2.52 per share. Unitil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Unitil will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3978503”.

Analyst Opinion on Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Unitil stock is Sell based on the current 1 sell rating for UTL. The average twelve-month price target for Unitil is $49.00 with a high price target of $49.00 and a low price target of $49.00.

Unitil has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Unitil has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $41.75. Unitil has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Unitil has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Unitil is 70.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unitil will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.32% next year. This indicates that Unitil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

In the past three months, Unitil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.02% of the stock of Unitil is held by insiders. 75.44% of the stock of Unitil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unitil (NYSE:UTL



Earnings for Unitil are expected to grow by 4.56% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Unitil is 17.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Unitil is 17.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.41. Unitil has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Unitil has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

