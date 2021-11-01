Earnings and Growth Analysis : Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Earnings results for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year ($3.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for Unum Group are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $4.84 to $5.40 per share. Unum Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Unum Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “764052”.

Analyst Opinion on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Unum Group stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for UNM. The average twelve-month price target for Unum Group is $28.20 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

Unum Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.20, Unum Group has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $25.47. Unum Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Unum Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Unum Group is 24.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unum Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that Unum Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

In the past three months, Unum Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $530,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Unum Group is held by insiders. 82.79% of the stock of Unum Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM



Earnings for Unum Group are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $4.84 to $5.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 7.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 7.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. Unum Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Unum Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

