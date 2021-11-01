Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

Earnings results for USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm earned $156.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for USA Compression Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.05) per share. USA Compression Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. USA Compression Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “6819739”.

Analyst Opinion on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for USA Compression Partners stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for USAC. The average twelve-month price target for USA Compression Partners is $16.00 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

USA Compression Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, USA Compression Partners has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $15.89. USA Compression Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. USA Compression Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

In the past three months, USA Compression Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.04% of the stock of USA Compression Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC



Earnings for USA Compression Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -37.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -37.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. USA Compression Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

