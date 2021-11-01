Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Earnings results for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm earned $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.9. Earnings for Veeco Instruments are expected to grow by 28.71% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.30 per share. Veeco Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Veeco Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Veeco Instruments stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for VECO. The average twelve-month price target for Veeco Instruments is $28.25 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.25, Veeco Instruments has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $24.29. Veeco Instruments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments does not currently pay a dividend. Veeco Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

In the past three months, Veeco Instruments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Veeco Instruments is held by insiders. 98.90% of the stock of Veeco Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)



Earnings for Veeco Instruments are expected to grow by 28.71% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Veeco Instruments is 134.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Veeco Instruments is 134.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. Veeco Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

