Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Earnings results for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare last released its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Viemed Healthcare are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.30 per share. Viemed Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Viemed Healthcare stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for VMD. The average twelve-month price target for Viemed Healthcare is $13.50 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

Viemed Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Viemed Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 135.6% from its current price of $5.73. Viemed Healthcare has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Viemed Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Viemed Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Viemed Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.20% of the stock of Viemed Healthcare is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.43% of the stock of Viemed Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Viemed Healthcare are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Viemed Healthcare is 21.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Viemed Healthcare is 21.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.47. Viemed Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

