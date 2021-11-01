Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Earnings results for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Warrior Met Coal has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($1.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Warrior Met Coal are expected to grow by 203.73% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $4.89 per share. Warrior Met Coal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Warrior Met Coal will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159683”.

Analyst Opinion on Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for HCC. The average twelve-month price target for Warrior Met Coal is $23.00 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Warrior Met Coal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Warrior Met Coal has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $23.97. Warrior Met Coal has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal has a dividend yield of 0.83%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Warrior Met Coal does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Warrior Met Coal will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.09% next year. This indicates that Warrior Met Coal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

In the past three months, Warrior Met Coal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $285,275.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Warrior Met Coal is held by insiders. 91.86% of the stock of Warrior Met Coal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC



Earnings for Warrior Met Coal are expected to grow by 203.73% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $4.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is -16.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is -16.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Warrior Met Coal has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

