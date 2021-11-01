Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Earnings results for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm earned $903 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841 million. Weatherford International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Weatherford International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.07) to ($4.50) per share. Weatherford International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Weatherford International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160194”.

Analyst Opinion on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Weatherford International stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for WFRD. The average twelve-month price target for Weatherford International is $22.00 with a high price target of $22.00 and a low price target of $22.00.

Dividend Strength: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International does not currently pay a dividend. Weatherford International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

In the past three months, Weatherford International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.01% of the stock of Weatherford International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)



