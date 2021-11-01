Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Earnings results for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Its revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Welbilt has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.2. Earnings for Welbilt are expected to grow by 34.92% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.85 per share. Welbilt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Welbilt stock is Hold based on the current 8 hold ratings for WBT. The average twelve-month price target for Welbilt is $22.67 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

Welbilt has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt does not currently pay a dividend. Welbilt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

In the past three months, Welbilt insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,209,556.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Welbilt is held by insiders. 90.42% of the stock of Welbilt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT



The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 59.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 59.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.77. Welbilt has a P/B Ratio of 12.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

