Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Earnings results for Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business earned $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Westlake Chemical Partners are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. Westlake Chemical Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Westlake Chemical Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8285407”.

Analyst Opinion on Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Westlake Chemical Partners stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for WLKP. The average twelve-month price target for Westlake Chemical Partners is $27.33 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

on WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.33, Westlake Chemical Partners has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $25.72. Westlake Chemical Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Westlake Chemical Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westlake Chemical Partners is 100.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Westlake Chemical Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Westlake Chemical Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

In the past three months, Westlake Chemical Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 38.49% of the stock of Westlake Chemical Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP



Earnings for Westlake Chemical Partners are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical Partners is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical Partners is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.37. Westlake Chemical Partners has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westlake Chemical Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here