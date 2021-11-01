Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Earnings results for Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $57.56 million during the quarter. Weyco Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.7. Weyco Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Weyco Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ameriprise Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for AMP. The average twelve-month price target for Ameriprise Financial is $273.25 with a high price target of $328.00 and a low price target of $221.00.

on AMP Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

like Weyco Group stock less than the stock of other Consumer Discretionary companies. 52.92% of gave Weyco Group an outperform vote while consumer discretionary companies recieve an average of 65.80% outperform votes by .

Weyco Group.

Ameriprise Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameriprise Financial has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 32.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameriprise Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.19% next year. This indicates that Ameriprise Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Weyco Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Ameriprise Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,274,555.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by insiders. 82.21% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

In the past three months, Weyco Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,865.00 in company stock. 41.70% of the stock of Weyco Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.27% of the stock of Weyco Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Ameriprise Financial are expected to grow by 8.28% in the coming year, from $21.75 to $23.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 34.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 34.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Ameriprise Financial has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS



The P/E ratio of Weyco Group is 50.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Weyco Group is 50.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 24.28. Weyco Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here