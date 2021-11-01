Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Earnings results for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. W&T Offshore has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for W&T Offshore are expected to grow by 342.11% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.84 per share. W&T Offshore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. W&T Offshore will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for W&T Offshore stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for WTI. The average twelve-month price target for W&T Offshore is $6.20 with a high price target of $6.90 and a low price target of $5.50.

on WTI

W&T Offshore has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.20, W&T Offshore has a forecasted upside of 50.9% from its current price of $4.11. W&T Offshore has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore does not currently pay a dividend. W&T Offshore does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, W&T Offshore will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.62% next year. This indicates that W&T Offshore will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

In the past three months, W&T Offshore insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,360.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 34.65% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.75% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI



Earnings for W&T Offshore are expected to grow by 342.11% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of W&T Offshore is -7.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of W&T Offshore is -7.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here