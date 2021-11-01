Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Earnings results for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm earned $152 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $1.05 per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Xenia Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “061389”.

Analyst Opinion on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for XHR. The average twelve-month price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is $19.50 with a high price target of $23.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted upside of 9.6% from its current price of $17.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Xenia Hotels & Resorts will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.76% in the coming year. This indicates that Xenia Hotels & Resorts may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

In the past three months, Xenia Hotels & Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 85.27% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

