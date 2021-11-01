Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Earnings results for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company earned $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks has generated ($3.58) earnings per share over the last year (($4.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zymeworks are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.62) to ($4.76) per share. Zymeworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Zymeworks stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for ZYME. The average twelve-month price target for Zymeworks is $49.13 with a high price target of $74.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

Zymeworks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.13, Zymeworks has a forecasted upside of 120.8% from its current price of $22.25. Zymeworks has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks does not currently pay a dividend. Zymeworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

In the past three months, Zymeworks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.14% of the stock of Zymeworks is held by insiders. 77.91% of the stock of Zymeworks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME



Earnings for Zymeworks are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.62) to ($4.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Zymeworks is -5.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zymeworks has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

