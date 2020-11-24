Earnings results for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

21Vianet Group last released its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $2.66. The company had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. 21Vianet Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 21Vianet Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.15%. The high price target for VNET is $35.00 and the low price target for VNET is $17.80. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

21Vianet Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.27, 21Vianet Group has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $24.80. 21Vianet Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group does not currently pay a dividend. 21Vianet Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

In the past three months, 21Vianet Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by insiders. 44.09% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET



Earnings for 21Vianet Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -8.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -8.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 21Vianet Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

