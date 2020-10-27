Earnings results for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

2U last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. 2U has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 2U in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.39%. The high price target for TWOU is $55.00 and the low price target for TWOU is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

2U has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, 2U has a forecasted upside of 23.4% from its current price of $36.47. 2U has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U does not currently pay a dividend. 2U does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

In the past three months, 2U insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,593,300.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of 2U is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU



Earnings for 2U are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($2.01) per share. The P/E ratio of 2U is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 2U has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

