Earnings results for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-8.87.

36Kr last posted its earnings data on August 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $10.85 million during the quarter. 36Kr has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 36Kr has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 36Kr in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.91%. The high price target for KRKR is $6.00 and the low price target for KRKR is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr does not currently pay a dividend. 36Kr does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

In the past three months, 36Kr insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of 36Kr is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR



The P/E ratio of 36Kr is -0.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 36Kr is -0.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 36Kr has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

