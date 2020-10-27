Earnings results for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58.

3M last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has generated $9.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. 3M has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 3M in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $169.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.26%. The high price target for MMM is $197.00 and the low price target for MMM is $157.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

3M has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $169.92, 3M has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $166.16. 3M has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. 3M has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of 3M is 64.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, 3M will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.69% next year. This indicates that 3M will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM)

In the past three months, 3M insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $367,197.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of 3M is held by insiders. 64.57% of the stock of 3M is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 3M (NYSE:MMM



Earnings for 3M are expected to grow by 8.60% in the coming year, from $8.37 to $9.09 per share. The P/E ratio of 3M is 18.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of 3M is 18.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. 3M has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. 3M has a P/B Ratio of 9.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

