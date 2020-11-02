Earnings results for 8X8 (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

The Mosaic last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Its revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Mosaic has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. The Mosaic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on 8X8 (NYSE:MOS)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Mosaic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.26%. The high price target for MOS is $25.00 and the low price target for MOS is $11.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Mosaic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.53, The Mosaic has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $18.50. The Mosaic has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: 8X8 (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Mosaic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Mosaic is 105.26%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Mosaic will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.80% next year. This indicates that The Mosaic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: 8X8 (NYSE:MOS)

In the past three months, The Mosaic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by insiders. 71.57% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 8X8 (NYSE:MOS



Earnings for The Mosaic are expected to grow by 180.56% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is -6.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is -6.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Mosaic has a PEG Ratio of 7.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Mosaic has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

