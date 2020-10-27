Earnings results for A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)
A.H. Belo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.
A.H. Belo last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $35.42 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. A.H. Belo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.
A.H. Belo is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. A.H. Belo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
In the past three months, A.H. Belo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.00% of the stock of A.H. Belo is held by insiders. 55.89% of the stock of A.H. Belo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.
A.H. Belo has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
