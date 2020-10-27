Earnings results for A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

A10 Networks last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million. A10 Networks has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.2. A10 Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for A10 Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.57%. The high price target for ATEN is $13.50 and the low price target for ATEN is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

A10 Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.25, A10 Networks has a forecasted upside of 94.6% from its current price of $6.81. A10 Networks has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks does not currently pay a dividend. A10 Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

In the past three months, A10 Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,790.00 in company stock. Only 23.65% of the stock of A10 Networks is held by insiders. 73.27% of the stock of A10 Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN



Earnings for A10 Networks are expected to grow by 87.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of A10 Networks is 136.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of A10 Networks is 136.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. A10 Networks has a P/B Ratio of 4.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

