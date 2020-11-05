Earnings results for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

AAON last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company earned $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. AAON has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.5. AAON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAON in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for AAON.

Dividend Strength: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AAON has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AAON is 37.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AAON will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.15% next year. This indicates that AAON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

In the past three months, AAON insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,122,408.00 in company stock. Only 22.41% of the stock of AAON is held by insiders. 71.00% of the stock of AAON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON



Earnings for AAON are expected to decrease by -3.94% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of AAON is 44.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of AAON is 44.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.35. AAON has a P/B Ratio of 10.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

