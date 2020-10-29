Earnings results for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

AAON last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AAON has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.9. AAON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAON in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for AAON.

Dividend Strength: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AAON does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AAON is 37.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AAON will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.15% next year. This indicates that AAON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

In the past three months, AAON insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,122,408.00 in company stock. Only 22.41% of the stock of AAON is held by insiders. 71.00% of the stock of AAON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON



Earnings for AAON are expected to decrease by -3.94% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of AAON is 42.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of AAON is 42.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. AAON has a P/B Ratio of 10.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

