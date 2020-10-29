Earnings results for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aarons Holdings Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Aaron’s last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. Aaron’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aaron’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.36%. The high price target for AAN is $90.00 and the low price target for AAN is $64.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aaron’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.33, Aaron’s has a forecasted upside of 30.4% from its current price of $54.72. Aaron’s has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Aaron’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Aaron’s is 4.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Aaron’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.31% next year. This indicates that Aaron’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

In the past three months, Aaron’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,292,059.00 in company stock. Only 2.78% of the stock of Aaron’s is held by insiders. 96.56% of the stock of Aaron’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN



Earnings for Aaron’s are expected to grow by 3.43% in the coming year, from $4.67 to $4.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Aaron’s is -13.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aaron’s is -13.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aaron’s has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Aaron’s has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

