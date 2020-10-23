Earnings results for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

ABB last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business earned $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. ABB has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ABB (NYSE:ABB)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ABB in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.23%. The high price target for ABB is $26.00 and the low price target for ABB is $14.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ABB has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.93, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, ABB has a forecasted downside of 25.2% from its current price of $26.75. ABB has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ABB has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ABB is 41.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ABB will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.85% next year. This indicates that ABB will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ABB (NYSE:ABB)

In the past three months, ABB insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.66% of the stock of ABB is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ABB (NYSE:ABB



Earnings for ABB are expected to grow by 37.04% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of ABB is 37.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of ABB is 37.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.14. ABB has a PEG Ratio of 5.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ABB has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

