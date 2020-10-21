Earnings results for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Abbott Laboratories last released its earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm earned $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.6. Abbott Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.51%. The high price target for ABT is $136.00 and the low price target for ABT is $94.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Abbott Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.33, Abbott Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $108.36. Abbott Laboratories has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Abbott Laboratories has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Abbott Laboratories has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Abbott Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.09% next year. This indicates that Abbott Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Abbott Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,220,943.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Abbott Laboratories is held by insiders. 73.09% of the stock of Abbott Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Abbott Laboratories are expected to grow by 20.91% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 62.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 62.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Abbott Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 3.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abbott Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

