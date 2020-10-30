Earnings results for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.33.

AbbVie last posted its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm earned $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has generated $8.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. AbbVie has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AbbVie in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.75%. The high price target for ABBV is $127.00 and the low price target for ABBV is $90.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AbbVie has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AbbVie is 52.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AbbVie will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.91% next year. This indicates that AbbVie will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

In the past three months, AbbVie insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of AbbVie is held by insiders. 68.23% of the stock of AbbVie is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV



Earnings for AbbVie are expected to grow by 16.41% in the coming year, from $10.42 to $12.13 per share. The P/E ratio of AbbVie is 17.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of AbbVie is 17.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.36. AbbVie has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

