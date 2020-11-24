Earnings results for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Abercrombie & Fitch last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. The business earned $698 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.88%. The high price target for ANF is $24.00 and the low price target for ANF is $9.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch does not currently pay a dividend. Abercrombie & Fitch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

In the past three months, Abercrombie & Fitch insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by insiders. 91.79% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF



Earnings for Abercrombie & Fitch are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

