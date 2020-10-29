Earnings results for ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

ABIOMED last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ABIOMED has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.6. ABIOMED has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ABIOMED in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $223.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.20%. The high price target for ABMD is $280.00 and the low price target for ABMD is $155.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ABIOMED has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $223.00, ABIOMED has a forecasted downside of 21.2% from its current price of $283.00. ABIOMED has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED does not currently pay a dividend. ABIOMED does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

In the past three months, ABIOMED insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,752,812.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of ABIOMED is held by insiders. 94.94% of the stock of ABIOMED is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD



Earnings for ABIOMED are expected to grow by 30.65% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $5.03 per share. The P/E ratio of ABIOMED is 81.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of ABIOMED is 81.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. ABIOMED has a PEG Ratio of 3.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ABIOMED has a P/B Ratio of 11.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

