Earnings results for Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Abraxas Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

In the past three months, Abraxas Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Abraxas Petroleum is held by insiders. 92.79% of the stock of Abraxas Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS



Earnings for Abraxas Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Abraxas Petroleum is 1.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.67. The P/E ratio of Abraxas Petroleum is 1.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90.

