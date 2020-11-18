Earnings results for Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Abraxas Petroleum last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 million. Abraxas Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.1. Abraxas Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Abraxas Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

In the past three months, Abraxas Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Abraxas Petroleum is held by insiders. Only 16.45% of the stock of Abraxas Petroleum is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS



Earnings for Abraxas Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Abraxas Petroleum is 1.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.65. The P/E ratio of Abraxas Petroleum is 1.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.03.

More latest stories: here