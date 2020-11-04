Earnings results for Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Acacia Communications last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business earned $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.0. Acacia Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acacia Communications in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Acacia Communications.

Dividend Strength: Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Acacia Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

In the past three months, Acacia Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $438,232.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Acacia Communications is held by insiders. 85.75% of the stock of Acacia Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA



Earnings for Acacia Communications are expected to grow by 19.89% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Acacia Communications is 49.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Acacia Communications is 49.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Acacia Communications has a P/B Ratio of 4.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

