Earnings results for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Acadia Healthcare last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. Its revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Acadia Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.32%. The high price target for ACHC is $48.00 and the low price target for ACHC is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acadia Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.86, Acadia Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $28.97. Acadia Healthcare has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Acadia Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

In the past three months, Acadia Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Acadia Healthcare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC



Earnings for Acadia Healthcare are expected to grow by 17.06% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is 24.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is 24.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Acadia Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acadia Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

