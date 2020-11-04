Earnings results for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.62%. The high price target for ACAD is $72.00 and the low price target for ACAD is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.94, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $46.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

In the past three months, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $628,875.00 in company stock. Only 27.70% of the stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 96.08% of the stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD



Earnings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.65) to ($0.67) per share. The P/E ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is -31.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is -31.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 10.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

