Earnings results for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Acadia Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Acadia Realty Trust has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Acadia Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.24%. The high price target for AKR is $26.00 and the low price target for AKR is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acadia Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Acadia Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 68.2% from its current price of $9.51. Acadia Realty Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

In the past three months, Acadia Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Acadia Realty Trust is held by insiders. 99.45% of the stock of Acadia Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR



Earnings for Acadia Realty Trust are expected to grow by 0.88% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Acadia Realty Trust is 19.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Acadia Realty Trust is 19.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Acadia Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 7.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acadia Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

