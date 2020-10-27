Earnings results for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Acco Brands Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

ACCO Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $367 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.90 million. Its revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ACCO Brands has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. ACCO Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACCO Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.46%. The high price target for ACCO is $9.00 and the low price target for ACCO is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACCO Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, ACCO Brands has a forecasted upside of 44.5% from its current price of $6.23. ACCO Brands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ACCO Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ACCO Brands is 21.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ACCO Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.53% next year. This indicates that ACCO Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

In the past three months, ACCO Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by insiders. 89.32% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO



Earnings for ACCO Brands are expected to grow by 47.22% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 7.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 7.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. ACCO Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ACCO Brands has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

