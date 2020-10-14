Earnings results for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42.
Accolade last released its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Accolade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Accolade has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accolade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.96%. The high price target for ACCD is $45.00 and the low price target for ACCD is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”
Accolade has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.89, Accolade has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $43.95. Accolade has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.
Dividend Strength: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade does not currently pay a dividend. Accolade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
In the past three months, Accolade insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD
Earnings for Accolade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.68) per share.
More latest stories: here