Earnings results for Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Accuray last announced its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm earned $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. Accuray has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.7. Accuray has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accuray in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 181.69%. The high price target for ARAY is $10.00 and the low price target for ARAY is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Accuray has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Accuray has a forecasted upside of 181.7% from its current price of $2.84. Accuray has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray does not currently pay a dividend. Accuray does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

In the past three months, Accuray insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $58,347.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Accuray is held by insiders. 71.95% of the stock of Accuray is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Accuray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Accuray is 94.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Accuray is 94.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Accuray has a P/B Ratio of 4.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

