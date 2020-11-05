Earnings results for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

ACI Worldwide last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business earned $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4. ACI Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.25%. The high price target for ACIW is $42.00 and the low price target for ACIW is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACI Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.33, ACI Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $30.79. ACI Worldwide has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

ACI Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. ACI Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ACI Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,055,747.00 in company stock. Only 4.37% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by insiders. 99.88% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 47.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 47.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. ACI Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

