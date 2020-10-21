Earnings results for Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United Corporation. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Acme United last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 17th, 2020. The reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9.

Acme United pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acme United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Acme United insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.30% of the stock of Acme United is held by insiders. 61.63% of the stock of Acme United is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Acme United is 13.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Acme United is 13.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.98. Acme United has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

