Earnings results for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm earned $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year. Acorda Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 384.85%. The high price target for ACOR is $10.00 and the low price target for ACOR is $1.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acorda Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.33, Acorda Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 384.8% from its current price of $1.10. Acorda Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Acorda Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

In the past three months, Acorda Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Acorda Therapeutics is held by insiders. 50.14% of the stock of Acorda Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR



Earnings for Acorda Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.06) to ($1.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Acorda Therapeutics is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Acorda Therapeutics is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acorda Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.17. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

