Earnings results for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Activision Blizzard last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8. Activision Blizzard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.91%. The high price target for ATVI is $106.00 and the low price target for ATVI is $66.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 23 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Activision Blizzard has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.00, Activision Blizzard has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $79.01. Activision Blizzard has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard has a dividend yield of 0.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Activision Blizzard does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Activision Blizzard is 19.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Activision Blizzard will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.10% next year. This indicates that Activision Blizzard will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

In the past three months, Activision Blizzard insiders have sold 6,507.52% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $80,000.00 in company stock and sold $5,286,012.00 in company stock. Only 1.13% of the stock of Activision Blizzard is held by insiders. 86.12% of the stock of Activision Blizzard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI



Earnings for Activision Blizzard are expected to grow by 2.62% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Activision Blizzard is 33.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Activision Blizzard is 33.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Activision Blizzard has a PEG Ratio of 1.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Activision Blizzard has a P/B Ratio of 4.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

